CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 658,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,346 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $33,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 680.6% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,756,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 404,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,323,129.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 829,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,450,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,165,000 shares of company stock worth $170,394,000. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,019. CBRE Group Inc has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day moving average of $50.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBRE. Raymond James upped their price target on CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on CBRE Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

