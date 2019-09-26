Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $219.83

Central Asia Metals Ltd (LON:CAML)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $219.83 and traded as low as $201.50. Central Asia Metals shares last traded at $203.00, with a volume of 70,968 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $347.40 million and a PE ratio of 7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 192.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 219.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.39%. Central Asia Metals’s payout ratio is 0.54%.

Central Asia Metals Company Profile (LON:CAML)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

