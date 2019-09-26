Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) Shares Up 20.1%

Cesca Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KOOL) shot up 20.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.40, 508,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 362% from the average session volume of 110,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on KOOL. ValuEngine raised shares of Cesca Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (up from $1.00) on shares of Cesca Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cesca Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million. Cesca Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.84% and a negative return on equity of 77.30%. Analysts expect that Cesca Therapeutics Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Cesca Therapeutics Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies and products for cell-based therapeutics in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company develops automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products.

