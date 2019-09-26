Champion Industries (OTCMKTS:CHMP) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Champion Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHMP) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00, 105 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 4,018% from the average session volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Champion Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43.

Champion Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHMP)

Champion Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial printer, business forms manufacturer, wide-format printing, office products and office furniture supplier, and mailing solutions provider primarily in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, and Louisiana. It operates through two segments, Printing and Office Products and Furniture.

