Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.71

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.71 and traded as high as $11.45. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 186,250 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -63.49%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael John St. Pierre purchased 10,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.60 per share, with a total value of C$111,411.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,543 shares in the company, valued at C$429,694.99. Also, Senior Officer Leon Aarts bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.97 per share, with a total value of C$59,796.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$697,620. Insiders purchased 40,112 shares of company stock valued at $414,273 over the last quarter.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.