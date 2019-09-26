Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Down 26.7% in September

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Chicago Rivet & Machine stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $34.90.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 768.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as related parts and tools.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.