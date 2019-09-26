China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CXDC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.96. 8,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.10 million, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. China XD Plastics has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $3.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21.

China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $463.07 million during the quarter. China XD Plastics had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 6.38%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China XD Plastics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded China XD Plastics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

China XD Plastics Company Profile

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

