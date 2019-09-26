Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Shares Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 63.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 47.1% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 165,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after buying an additional 53,014 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 12.4% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 93.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 10,578 shares in the last quarter. 59.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHH. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.20.

Shares of NYSE CHH traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.61. 3,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,722. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.30. Choice Hotels International Inc has a twelve month low of $66.71 and a twelve month high of $94.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 141.56%. The business had revenue of $317.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

In other news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 11,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total transaction of $1,023,766.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

