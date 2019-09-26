Christopher W. Hamm Sells 4,316 Shares of Amplify Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:AMPY) Stock

Amplify Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:AMPY) Director Christopher W. Hamm sold 4,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $28,528.76.

Amplify Energy stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.48. The stock had a trading volume of 133,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,086. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $132.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. Amplify Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.35%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amplify Energy stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:AMPY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.26% of Amplify Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Amplify Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

