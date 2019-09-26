Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) Receives $7.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics stock. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 88,128 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.83. 107,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,407. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

