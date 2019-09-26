Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Sets New 1-Year High at $116.19

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $116.19 and last traded at $115.51, with a volume of 6954 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.10.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.59.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 18.28%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 66.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 42.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

