Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.44

Shares of Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.44 and traded as high as $25.42. Cineplex shares last traded at $25.05, with a volume of 34,064 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CGX. Raymond James set a C$31.00 price objective on Cineplex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cineplex from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cineplex from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$27.50 to C$28.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cineplex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.75.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 32.18.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$439.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$428.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Cineplex Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Cineplex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 224.36%.

About Cineplex (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

