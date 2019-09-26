Citadel Group (ASX:CGL) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Citadel Group Ltd (ASX:CGL) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$3.71 ($2.63) and last traded at A$3.75 ($2.66), approximately 171,083 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.78 ($2.68).

The firm has a market cap of $184.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$5.52.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.57%. Citadel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.43%.

The Citadel Group Limited, a software and services company, provides software and managed services in Australia. It is involved in the development and delivery of managed technology solutions. The company primarily offers term managed services, software-as-a-service, and strategic advisory services. It also provides education, specialist consulting and human resource, technology and integration, knowledge management and advisory, and information and communications technology managed services, as well as oncology patient management software.

