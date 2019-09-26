Citigroup Begins Coverage on Hess (NYSE:HES)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES) in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners raised Hess from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays began coverage on Hess in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 target price on Hess and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hess from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.08.

Shares of HES stock opened at $63.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.58. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $74.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 935.86 and a beta of 1.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Hess’s payout ratio is -135.14%.

In related news, insider Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $417,699.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 142,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $9,252,716.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,562,015 shares in the company, valued at $101,702,796.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,911 shares of company stock worth $16,012,509. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HES. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth $29,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Hess by 45.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 79.6% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 120.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

