Citigroup Raises KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $180.00

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $156.50 to $180.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded KLA-Tencor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. BidaskClub upgraded KLA-Tencor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut KLA-Tencor from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.23.

KLAC opened at $160.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. KLA-Tencor has a 12 month low of $80.65 and a 12 month high of $160.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.68.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 60.86%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA-Tencor will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.46%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $1,066,725.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,352.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total value of $228,127.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,926,823. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in KLA-Tencor by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA-Tencor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in KLA-Tencor by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,310,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,975,000 after purchasing an additional 45,966 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in KLA-Tencor by 418.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KLA-Tencor by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,248,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,447,811,000 after purchasing an additional 470,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

