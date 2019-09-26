ClariVest Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,173,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $15,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vale by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,881,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Vale by 1,751.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,322,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,178,000 after purchasing an additional 34,361,002 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,295,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,003,000 after buying an additional 876,702 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Vale by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,183,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,390,000 after buying an additional 7,630,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Vale by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,602,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,892,000 after buying an additional 10,443,564 shares during the last quarter. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VALE traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $11.49. 208,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,920,536. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Vale SA has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $16.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.34). Vale had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vale SA will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VALE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vale from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.37.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

