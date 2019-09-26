ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,198 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $22,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPG stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.97. 3,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,758. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $145.42 and a twelve month high of $191.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 63.49% and a net margin of 40.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.33.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

