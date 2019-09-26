ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 553,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 38,483 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $19,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 101.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 380,112 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 2.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,472 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 19.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,819 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 17,665 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Twitter by 23.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,908,905 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $292,925,000 after buying an additional 1,673,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Twitter by 0.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,171,771 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,528,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $360,692.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,368 shares of company stock worth $5,321,415. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho set a $35.00 price target on shares of Twitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Twitter to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.35.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,931,321. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58. Twitter Inc has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $841.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.07 million. Twitter had a net margin of 71.46% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

