ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 27,495 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 395,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,495 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up approximately 1.1% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $50,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven Walske sold 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $310,402.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,368.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 8,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $1,155,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,070.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,042 shares of company stock worth $3,468,917 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.64.

SNPS traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.63. 3,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,976. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.23. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.14 and a 1 year high of $146.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.03 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 18.94%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

