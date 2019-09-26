ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 6,006 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,006 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $84,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL traded down $10.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,235.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,719. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $977.66 and a 52 week high of $1,296.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,197.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1,172.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $855.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Macquarie set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,550.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. FBN Securities set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,375.78.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.