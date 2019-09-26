ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes $27.65 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 577,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,654,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Teradyne at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Teradyne by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

TER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,494. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 6,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total transaction of $397,408.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,570 shares of company stock worth $1,978,796. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TER traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $59.29. 2,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,966. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $59.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.72 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

