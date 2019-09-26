Cleanaway Waste Management (ASX:CWY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.26

Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd (ASX:CWY)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.26 and traded as low as $1.92. Cleanaway Waste Management shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 14,035,710 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is A$2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Cleanaway Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

In other news, insider Vikas (Vik) Bansal 2,060,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th.

Cleanaway Waste Management Company Profile (ASX:CWY)

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. Its Solids segment offers collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, and construction and demolition waste; medical and washroom services; resource recovery and recycling facilities; and commodities trading, secure product destruction, and quarantine treatment services.

