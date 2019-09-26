Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 989.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Lam Research by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,268,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 20,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in Lam Research by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $243.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $241.96.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Lam Research from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded Lam Research from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nomura started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Lam Research to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Cfra set a $210.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.41.

In related news, SVP Sarah A. O’dowd sold 22,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $5,175,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,997 shares of company stock valued at $14,854,855. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

