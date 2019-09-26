Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $263,000 in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 0.85% of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 119.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 57,421 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Hedge Replication ETF stock opened at $45.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.20. ProShares Hedge Replication ETF has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $47.71.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1%.

