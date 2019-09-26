Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $8.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $14.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $10.00 price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.56.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $7.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $13.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The mining company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $697.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.23 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 238.16% and a net margin of 50.72%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s payout ratio is 11.27%.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 30,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.39 per share, with a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,788.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Baldwin purchased 9,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $65,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,495.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $551,320. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth about $97,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

