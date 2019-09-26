CloakCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,614.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $9,614.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00002858 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bitbns, Livecoin and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005567 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003352 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001122 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00053322 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,341,040 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. The official message board for CloakCoin is forum.cloakcoin.com.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Mercatox, Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

