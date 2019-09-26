CNB Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CBFC) Stock Price Down 5.5%

CNB Financial Services Inc (OTCMKTS:CBFC) shares traded down 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00, 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.96.

About CNB Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CBFC)

CNB Financial Services, Inc is the holding company of CNB Bank, Inc (the Bank). The Bank offers an array of financial services consisting of lending, deposit, investment management and trust services. The Bank’s products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposits (CDs) and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), consumer and commercial loans, real estate loans, trust services, investment services and other services.

