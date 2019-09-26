Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Given a $53.00 Price Target at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets set a $53.00 price objective on Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cognex from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.09.

Shares of CGNX stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.13. 473,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.92. Cognex has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $57.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.08.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1,081.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 173.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 123.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

