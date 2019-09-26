Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

COHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Coherent from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherent from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Coherent from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Coherent from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.00.

COHR traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.41. 1,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,411. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.13. Coherent has a 12 month low of $90.10 and a 12 month high of $189.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $339.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.61 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Coherent will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Coherent in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Coherent by 400.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

