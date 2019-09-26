Comparing MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) and First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) and First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. First Internet Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. MidWestOne Financial Group pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Internet Bancorp pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MidWestOne Financial Group has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. MidWestOne Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MidWestOne Financial Group and First Internet Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MidWestOne Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A First Internet Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25

First Internet Bancorp has a consensus target price of $31.25, suggesting a potential upside of 41.53%. Given First Internet Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Internet Bancorp is more favorable than MidWestOne Financial Group.

Volatility & Risk

MidWestOne Financial Group has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Internet Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MidWestOne Financial Group and First Internet Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MidWestOne Financial Group $151.61 million 3.30 $30.35 million $2.54 12.15 First Internet Bancorp $124.23 million 1.77 $21.90 million $2.50 8.83

MidWestOne Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Internet Bancorp. First Internet Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MidWestOne Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.7% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of First Internet Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of First Internet Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MidWestOne Financial Group and First Internet Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MidWestOne Financial Group 19.03% 9.13% 0.98% First Internet Bancorp 15.08% 8.09% 0.66%

Summary

MidWestOne Financial Group beats First Internet Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc. The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. The MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc. provides personal and business insurance services in Iowa. The firm offers commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage and consumer loans. Its other products and services include debit cards, automated teller machines, on-line banking, mobile banking and safe deposit boxes. The company has a trust and investment department through which it offers a variety of trust and investment services, including administering estates, personal trusts, conservatorships, pension and profit-sharing funds and providing property management, farm management, custodial, financial planning, investment management and retail brokerage services. MidWestOne Financial Group was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Iowa City, IA.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, owner-occupied commercial real estate, investor commercial real estate, construction, residential mortgage, term, small installment, home improvement, home equity, and other consumer loans, as well as single tenant lease financing, public and healthcare finance, lines of credit, and letters of credit to individuals and commercial customers. In addition, the company is involved in the purchase, manage, service, and safekeeping of municipal securities; and offers municipal lending and leasing products to government entities. In addition, it provides corporate credit card and treasury management services. The company offers its services through its Website, www.firstib.com. First Internet Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.