Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.81.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Computer Programs & Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. TheStreet cut Computer Programs & Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,445. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.59. Computer Programs & Systems has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $338.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $66.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs & Systems will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $119,200.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,405.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $73,669.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,729,593.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 28,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,436,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 69.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 31,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,143,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,778,000 after buying an additional 20,279 shares during the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

