Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Trading 2% Higher

Concierge Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:CNCG) traded up 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00, 7,073 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 307% from the average session volume of 1,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94.

Concierge Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNCG)

Concierge Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, packs, and distributes meat pies and related bakery confections to the groceries, gasoline convenience stores, and independent retailers in the United States, New Zealand, and Canada. The company is also involved in the provision of security alarm system installation and monitoring services; and wholesale distribution of hair and skin care products under the brand name Original Sprout.

