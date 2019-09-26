Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Given a $9.00 Price Target by Needham & Company LLC Analysts

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) has been assigned a $9.00 price objective by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Conduent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cowen set a $8.00 price target on shares of Conduent and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Conduent in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.81.

Shares of CNDT stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.26. 1,551,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,634. Conduent has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 35.30%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Conduent’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 3,076,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $19,781,110.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 1,941,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $12,753,033.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Conduent by 1,014.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Conduent by 342.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Conduent in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Conduent in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Conduent in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

