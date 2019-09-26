Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €123.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Continental (ETR:CON) has been given a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective by investment analysts at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($138.37) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pareto Securities set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €138.10 ($160.59).

ETR CON traded up €1.06 ($1.23) on Thursday, hitting €118.06 ($137.28). The stock had a trading volume of 571,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,379. Continental has a 52-week low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a 52-week high of €160.45 ($186.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €114.34 and a 200-day moving average of €128.72.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

