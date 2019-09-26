Contrasting Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) & AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) and AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ultra Clean and AXT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Clean -0.66% 8.16% 3.72% AXT 3.36% 1.68% 1.48%

Volatility & Risk

Ultra Clean has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AXT has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ultra Clean and AXT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Clean 0 1 3 0 2.75 AXT 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ultra Clean currently has a consensus target price of $17.13, suggesting a potential upside of 12.30%. AXT has a consensus target price of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 69.38%. Given AXT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AXT is more favorable than Ultra Clean.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.1% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of AXT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of AXT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ultra Clean and AXT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Clean $1.10 billion 0.55 $36.60 million $1.66 9.19 AXT $102.40 million 1.45 $9.65 million $0.24 15.38

Ultra Clean has higher revenue and earnings than AXT. Ultra Clean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AXT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products. The company also provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, which are support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; and top-plate assemblies. In addition, it offers fluid delivery systems consists of one or more chemical delivery units; process modules, which are the subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and other high level assemblies. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturing customers in the semiconductor capital equipment, consumer, medical, energy, industrial, and research industries. Ultra Clean Holding, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc. researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging. It also provides semi-insulating gallium arsenide (GaAs) substrates for applications in power amplifiers, direct broadcast television, transistors, satellite communications, and solar cells; and semi-conducting GaAs substrates that are used in 3-D sensing, data center communication, high brightness LEDs, lasers, near-infrared sensors, printer head lasers and LEDs, optical couplers, solar cells, and night vision goggles, as well as laser machining, cutting, and drilling. In addition, the company offers germanium (Ge) substrates for use in satellite solar cells, optical sensors and detectors, terrestrial concentrated photo voltaic cells, multi-junction solar cells for satellites, and infrared detectors. Further, it provides materials, including raw gallium, gallium alloys, InP poly-crystal, high purity gallium, arsenic, Ge, Ge dioxide, pyrolytic boron nitride crucibles, and boron oxide. AXT, Inc. sells its products through direct salesforce in the United States, China, and Europe, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors in Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was formerly known as American Xtal Technology, Inc. and changed its name to AXT, Inc. in July 2000. AXT, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

