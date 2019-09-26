Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a payout ratio of 54.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.4%.

OFC stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.54. 347,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,423. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.44. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $175.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OFC shares. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $72,060.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 269,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,987,299.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $72,978.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,663.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,939 shares of company stock valued at $255,959. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

