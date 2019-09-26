CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) Short Interest Up 107.9% in September

CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,600 shares, a growth of 107.9% from the August 15th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CounterPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

CounterPath stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,840. CounterPath has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52.

CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The software maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. CounterPath had a negative net margin of 47.16% and a negative return on equity of 130.14%. The company had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter.

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers.

