Covington Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 34,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,445,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,937,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,255,000 after buying an additional 279,023 shares in the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 17,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $160.32 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $164.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.59.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4298 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

