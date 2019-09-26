Covington Capital Management Raises Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,020 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 42,875 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $19,389,000. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. B. Riley set a $54.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Nomura set a $40.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.66. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $52.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.35.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.88%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 25,218 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,297,213.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

