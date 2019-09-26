Covington Capital Management Sells 640 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Covington Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 35,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,180,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.0% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 550,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,249,000 after purchasing an additional 36,067 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 10,436.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.2% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 95,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH opened at $168.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $119.38 and a 12 month high of $178.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.32 and a 200 day moving average of $164.45.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $190.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.91.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.85, for a total value of $446,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total transaction of $81,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,798.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,359 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,902. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

