Cowen Analysts Give Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) a $140.00 Price Target

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) received a $140.00 target price from equities research analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.86.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,114. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.36. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $96.99 and a 12-month high of $143.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Didier Deltort sold 360 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $50,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,264.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 32,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,391 shares of company stock worth $5,642,274 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 344,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,011,000 after purchasing an additional 37,244 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

