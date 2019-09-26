Cowen Inc. Buys New Shares in BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL)

Cowen Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,868 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 877 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,601 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBL shares. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

BHP Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.12. The company had a trading volume of 69,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average is $46.75. BHP Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $38.04 and a fifty-two week high of $51.87.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.25%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

