Cowen Inc. Buys Shares of 32,500 BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Cowen Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 562.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 324,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 356,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 80,455 shares during the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOOO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Desjardins set a $66.00 price objective on shares of BRP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.69.

Shares of DOOO stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $38.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30. BRP Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.34.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. BRP had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 73.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BRP Inc will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.0752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.03%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

