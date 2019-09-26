Cowen Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Cowen Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,892 shares during the quarter. Cowen Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBRDK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,206,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,380,000 after buying an additional 319,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,029,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,613,000 after purchasing an additional 23,159 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 14.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,116,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,694,000 after acquiring an additional 144,977 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 15.9% during the second quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 985,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,657,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,656,000. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LBRDK traded down $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,567. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.34 and a beta of 1.26. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a one year low of $68.47 and a one year high of $109.72.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 504.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.33.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

