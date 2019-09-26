Cowen Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stake in MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH (NASDAQ:MMDM)

Cowen Inc. boosted its position in shares of MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH (NASDAQ:MMDM) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,842 shares during the period. Cowen Inc. owned approximately 3.04% of MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH by 37.7% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,868,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,355,000 after buying an additional 511,280 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH by 28.4% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,742,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,295,000 after buying an additional 385,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH during the first quarter worth about $155,000.

MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH stock remained flat at $$5.02 during trading hours on Thursday. MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $13.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94.

MODERN MEDIA AC/SH SH Company Profile

Modern Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

