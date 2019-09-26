Cowen Inc. Makes New $12.88 Million Investment in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Cowen Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 788,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $12,881,000. Vodafone Group comprises 0.9% of Cowen Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 4,686.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.04. 936,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,676. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $22.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VOD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.12.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

