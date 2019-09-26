Cowen Inc. Makes New Investment in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

Cowen Inc. purchased a new position in shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 105,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,000. Cowen Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of El Paso Electric as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 5,882.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of El Paso Electric in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of El Paso Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of El Paso Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward Escudero sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $995,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,015.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Wertheimer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $1,660,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,766.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,254,910. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EE shares. ValuEngine raised El Paso Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NYSE EE traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $67.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.61 and its 200 day moving average is $63.18. El Paso Electric has a 52-week low of $47.99 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $203.08 million during the quarter. El Paso Electric had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 7.79%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. El Paso Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.09%.

El Paso Electric Company Profile

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

