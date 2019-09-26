Cowen Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,452,179 Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)

Cowen Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,452,179 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $61,611,000. Banco Santander makes up approximately 4.4% of Cowen Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cowen Inc. owned 0.08% of Banco Santander at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Banco Santander by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,208,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,375,000 after buying an additional 23,915 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 53.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,079,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 102,274 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 5.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAN. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of SAN stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 134,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,125,926. Banco Santander SA has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 14.99%. On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander SA will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

