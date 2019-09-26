Cowen Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Cowen Inc. cut its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99,571 shares during the period. Cowen Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 627,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,545,000 after buying an additional 84,271 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 16.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 367,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,033,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSXMA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,097. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 1-year low of $34.92 and a 1-year high of $43.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.35.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 8.06%.

In other news, SVP Brian J. Wendling sold 14,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $559,084.51. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 3,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $95,891.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,990 shares in the company, valued at $281,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

