Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Investments lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 4,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBRL. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Maxim Group set a $195.00 price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.82.

In other news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 9,007 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $1,494,711.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,514 shares in the company, valued at $25,475,648.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 68,630 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $11,676,021.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 783,478 shares of company stock worth $134,640,386 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRL traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.57. 239,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,378. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $185.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.27. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $787.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.